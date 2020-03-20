‘Too erratic’ – Kristian Pedersen question has got plenty of Birmingham City fans talking

Many Birmingham City fans have taken to Facebook to debate whether Kristian Pedersen possesses the qualities needed to play in the Premier League in the future.

Since joining the Blues in 2018 following a two-year spell with German side Union Berlin, the left-back has emerged as key player at St Andrew’s.

After making 39 appearances during his debut campaign, Pedersen has continued to deliver the goods on a consistent basis this season under the guidance of Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet.

Yet to miss a league fixture since the Spaniard’s appointment, the 25-year-old has offered a threat in an attacking sense in the Championship which has resulted in him providing six direct goal contributions for the Blues.

Although Pedersen was linked with a move to Watford in the January transfer window, Birmingham reportedly turned down an offer for him from the Premier League side.

Having illustrated some real signs of promise in the second-tier in recent months, it will be intriguing to see whether the Blues are able to keep hold of him this summer if he attracts interest from elsewhere.

After a member of the Birmingham City Fan Zone group asked whether Pedersen possesses the qualities needed to compete at Premier League in the future, plenty of Blues fans voiced their opinions on Facebook.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Roger Hilliard: “He’s too erratic, good going forward but extremely haphazard defending.”

Gary Turner: “Yes, unfortunately don’t think it will be with us.”

Tony Cardell: “No, he gets caught out of position too often and isn’t the quickest.

“At Championship level he has done really well for us.”

Stephen Cox: “His positional sense is not the best and I think he’s lacking in a bit of pace but he’s certainly our best defender and is great going forward and can score.

“So yes, with a better manager/coach he would be a good mid-table Premier League defender.”

Lewis Hill: “No.”

Colin Carberry: “No, he’s a very good player at this level but I don’t think his positional sense is good enough.

“He gets dragged into the middle too often and leaves spaces on the flanks, remember how Martin Grainger got torn apart in the Prem?

“Teams targeted him.”

Ricky Hewitt: “In my eyes yes, he really has lads.”

Suky Hundai: “No.”

Maggies Rose: “Yes.”