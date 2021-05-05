‘Too early to say’ – Is Sunderland’s potential Charlie Wyke replacement under their nose? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ross Stewart could be preparing to become the main for Sunderland in the coming months.

The 24-year-old only arrived at the Stadium Of Light in January but after finding the net on two occasions already the striker has attracted significant praise from Lee Johnson for his efforts.

Stewart’s opportunity has come as a result of Charlie Wyke’s recent injury woe.

Wyke is facing an uncertain future at the club with an expiring contract leading to significant interest from the likes of Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest and Millwall.

If the player does move on it could mean that Stewart has the chance to establish himself as Johnson’s main man in attack.

But is Ross Stewart ready to step up to that role?

The team at FLW have their say…

Jordan Rushworth

Stewart has certainly shown a few encouraging signs for Sunderland in the last few weeks and he has been able to have a period of time to settle into life at the Stadium of Light now.

Charlie Wyke, before this season, had not been a prolific scorer for Sunderland, so that demonstrates that anyone can turn their form around and enjoy an impressive season if they find some confidence. Stewart might just need to find a few goals and then he could also hit a purple patch of form.

The forward is at the right sort of age to be developed further and the best is yet to come from him in his career. Lee Johnson could be able to get the best out of him as he done with Wyke and other strikers he has coached in his career so far.

The play-offs will be a major test of whether Stewart is ready to replace Wyke as their main source of goals if the forward leaves this summer. He has the potential to be, it is now just down to whether he can realise that potential.

Toby Wilding

I don’t see why not.

Given the form Wyke was in when Stewart arrived at The Stadium of Light in January, you feel that even then Sunderland must have known that interest in Wyke was going to emerge sooner rather than later.

As a result, you feel as though Stewart may have been brought in with the view to him eventually taking over the goalscoring responsibilities from Wyke, and the early signs have shown promise, with the fact he has already got a couple for Sunderland at lease easing some of the pressure on him.

Indeed, as a striker, Stewart ought to be used to having to score goals for his side, and the challenge of having to do that at this sort of level, for a club the size of the Black Cats, is one that he should surely be relishing the prospect of taking on.

Ned Holmes

It’s taken a bit of time for Ross Stewart to settle at Sunderland and though he seems to be finding his feet now, replacing a forward of the ilk of Wyke is not easy. The Sunderland target man has proven a consistent goalscorer this season and is close to 30 goals, which is a fantastic return. While Stewart showed his quality in front of goal for Ross County, doing it for the Black Cats is a different level of pressure. He’s got the potential to be Wyke’s replacement but it’s too early to say whether he’s ready or not just yet.