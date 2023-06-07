Phil Hay claims 49ers Enterprises have "weighed up" Andoni Iraola of Rayo Vallecano once again to fill Leeds United's managerial vacancy.

Iraola was the subject of plenty of Leeds interest in February, following the sacking of Jesse Marsch. However, the Rayo Vallecano manager remained with the La Liga club until the end of the season, with Javi Gracia taking the reins at Elland Road instead.

Gracia didn't last long, and was subsequently replaced by Sam Allardyce. The 68-year-old was unable to keep Leeds in the Premier League and has since left the club at the end of the season.

What's been said previously about Leeds making a move for Andoni Iraola?

Arne Slot of Feyenoord and Iraola of Rayo Vallecano were two of the leading candidates to replace Marsch, as per The Athletic.

According to Marca [27 May] Iraola will leave at the end of the season, and he’s been targeted by Sevilla and Villarreal, but is also on the radar of two unnamed English clubs.

One is believed to be West Ham United, who were previously linked to Iraola via Spanish outlet Cadena SER (via Grada 3) claiming that other Premier League interest in the 40-year-old has since emerged ahead of the summer. West Ham appear to be weighing up whether to part ways with their current manager David Moyes, according to the report.

The Spaniard was also approached by Leeds in February, before those advances were quickly rebuffed by Rayo, but discussion around Iraola has resurfaced once more.

What's the latest with Iraola and Leeds?

Phil Hay of The Athletic is reporting on further interest from 49ers Enterprises in Iraola.

He outlined that Orta made a good effort to appoint Iraola as Marsch's successor, Hay said: "Orta made a heavy play to land Andoni Iraola from Rayo Vallecano before Gracia was appointed."

However, a move is unlikely, given relegation to the second tier, he added: "Had Leeds held onto their place in the Premier League, would-be owners 49ers Enterprises would have weighed up Iraola as an option again. The 40-year-old is a free agent after leaving Rayo Vallecano but is most likely too coveted to consider taking a job in the Championship."

Hay explained that the focus has now shifted to more "conventional" options, he continued: "In any case, over the past week, discussions at Leeds about Allardyce’s successor have focused much closer to home."

The names among that managerial shortlist are: "Brendan Rodgers, Steven Gerrard, Scott Parker, and Carlos Corberan."

Iraola's move is less likely, as Hay explained that they are not likely to look at managers without experience of English football, who would be "left-field" shouts, he added: "Every managerial appointment involves an element of risk, and it might be that new owners want to make waves with their first pick. But the preemptive spadework done last week spoke of a reluctance to gamble the next 12 months on a left-field concept."

Should Leeds attempt to appoint Iraola?

A lot of Leeds fans would rather go for experience over a riskier appointment, but experience only takes you so far.

A risk being taken for a manager who doesn't have that, but who has a clearly defined philosophy and attractive style of football could be worth doing.

Iraola fits into that, even though he would be a difficult appointment to make as he will almost certainly have offers at top flight level.

He, and other "left-field" and less "conventional" choices should not be being overlooked for the managerial vacancy at Elland Road in favour of the likes of Gerrard and Parker.