Bolton Wanderers

‘Too big of a risk’, ‘No thanks’ – Many Bolton fans concerned by latest update on Ian Evatt chase

Published

10 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly set to go all out to appoint Barrow boss Ian Evatt as their new manager this week though it may be without his assistant Peter Atherton, which has drawn a concerned reaction from many Trotters fans.

With League One clubs voting to curtail the season earlier this month, Bolton were relegated to League Two via unweighted points-per-game and the North West club subsequently decided not to extend manager Keith Hill’s deal.

That has left the Trotters in search of a new boss and Evatt, who led Barrow to promotion into the EFL this term, appears the frontrunner for the job.

According to the Bolton News, the club are set to go all out in an attempt to bring the 38-year-old to the University of Bolton Stadium.

The report claims that Bolton have agreed to pay Barrow the compensation in one chunk but that the exact fee is still being discussed with an initial offer of £150,000 thought to have been rejected.

It is understood Evatt was keen to bring Atherton, his assistant manager, to Bolton with him but there are suggestions that he may now be offered the chance to step up to the main job at Barrow.

The prospect of Evatt arriving without his preferred assistant has caused some concern among fans of the North West club, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


