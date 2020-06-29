‘Too big of a risk’, ‘No thanks’ – Many Bolton fans concerned by latest update on Ian Evatt chase

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly set to go all out to appoint Barrow boss Ian Evatt as their new manager this week though it may be without his assistant Peter Atherton, which has drawn a concerned reaction from many Trotters fans.

With League One clubs voting to curtail the season earlier this month, Bolton were relegated to League Two via unweighted points-per-game and the North West club subsequently decided not to extend manager Keith Hill’s deal.

That has left the Trotters in search of a new boss and Evatt, who led Barrow to promotion into the EFL this term, appears the frontrunner for the job.

According to the Bolton News, the club are set to go all out in an attempt to bring the 38-year-old to the University of Bolton Stadium.

The report claims that Bolton have agreed to pay Barrow the compensation in one chunk but that the exact fee is still being discussed with an initial offer of £150,000 thought to have been rejected.

It is understood Evatt was keen to bring Atherton, his assistant manager, to Bolton with him but there are suggestions that he may now be offered the chance to step up to the main job at Barrow.

Can you name these 12 Bolton Wanderers players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Have a go now!

1 of 12 Do you know this player? Jack Hobbs Jason Lowe Will Buckley Luke Murphy

The prospect of Evatt arriving without his preferred assistant has caused some concern among fans of the North West club, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Honestly don’t know why you would pay for a manager without his assistant It’s taking a massive risk that — PD (@philduncalf) June 29, 2020

Plenty of managers have done well with different assistants, but plenty haven’t. Seems too big of a risk to pay upwards of 150k for the half package. Even more so given Evatt has been a manager since what, 2018? For me it’s too much of a gamble. I’d move on. — Matthew Armitage (@Armitage93) June 29, 2020

Morecambe without Wise. Turkey without the trimmings. I hear on the grapevine good things about Peter Atherton as the coach behind Barrow’s successful style of play. Taking Evatt without Atherton feels like a bigger risk than taking them both. This whole thing may need a rethink. — Steven Battersby (@SBBWFC) June 29, 2020

I’m not keen on Evatt on his own, that’s too risky imo. You don’t know what you are getting — Stewart Clough (@Cloughie_BWFC) June 29, 2020

No thanks… cant believe david lee isnt getting the chance. He is so much more experienced than this guy who i only jst heard of last week — gremon (@LatchfordCraig) June 29, 2020

If barrow are looking to appoint assistant as their new manager they see alot in him. Makes me worry it’s the package we should be after, not just the one man. However, I wait and see and back the decision made. — Matthew (@brewman_1982) June 29, 2020

Clough at leeds without Taylor 🤢 — phil (@AleBarons1) June 29, 2020

Lennon without mjallby didn’t do so well. Let’s hope evatt on his own is strong enough — Gareth Hulme (@GarethHulme) June 29, 2020