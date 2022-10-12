“Too big of a gamble” – West Brom fan pundit speaks out on potential appointment of ex-Man Utd man

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have finally decided to get rid of Steve Bruce and the hunt is now on for them to find a new manager to take the helm at the Hawthorns.

Having disposed of both Valerien Ismael and Bruce in the last two seasons – who both had very different approaches – it is unclear what route they will go down with their next appointment.

One of the latest names to be linked with the Baggies job is Michael Carrick, who, as of yet, has not managed a team in a main role. Since hanging his boots up, he has mainly been a part of the backroom team with Man United and has coached their reserve sides and had a say in the first-team to good effect.

Quiz: Did West Brom win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 LONDON STADIUM WIN DRAW LOSE

A move to West Brom and the managerial job there then would signal his first foray into the competitive world of management. It’s a move that has worked for other teams in the EFL – see Kieran McKenna at Ipswich most recently – and a new, young, head could really help regenerate the Baggies this campaign.

However, speaking about the potential appointment of Carrick, Football League World’s West Brom fan pundit Matt has revealed that he does have some reservations over the coach getting the main role. He believes it could be a ‘gamble’ and that an appointment like him might need an experienced backroom team to help them out, which the Baggies don’t have. He did add though that some supporters might quite like the former player coming in.

He said of the potential managerial appointment: “You can probably say the same for Michael Carrick in terms of how big of a gamble it would be and I think another thing in terms of the viewpoint of a young manager that puts me off is they wouldn’t have the necessary support staff around them, or the support structure or infrastructure to succeed.

“Look at Albion. We haven’t really got that. Some of the stuff coming out today, the recruitment methods were laughable. Steve Bruce’s son-in-law’s mate, Steve Bruce’s neighbour, players that were just known of. So there’s clearly no scouting network, recruitment profiling going on, which is awful for a club in 2022.

“We’re owed £12m in loans by the owner, we’re a mess on and off the field. Is that the best club for a young coach to come in and work at? I’m not sure you know, they’ll definitely need a team of experienced coaches behind them and we haven’t really got any at the club. James Morrison is the only one who has stayed after Steve Bruce’s departure and he’s inexperienced as a coach too. So Michael Carrick I would put under the tag of too big of a gamble for me.

“However, I do appreciate that some fans would like to see him and a lot of them are sick of experienced names.”

The Verdict

Michael Carrick was one of the brightest English footballers in the game in his heyday and has been there and done that as a player over the course of his career.

He’s won titles and excelled in Europe and that knowledge will surely have passed over to him as a coach. He’s had experience in a similar role with the Man United reserve teams and has worked his way to the forefront of people’s minds now as a potential new manager in the game.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him be a success. Other players who have become managers with less experience have thrived and Carrick then should do even better as a manager. It is a risk in terms of the lack of experience he has and the Baggies need someone to have an immediate impact if they can, but it could be a fresh approach that works.

If it doesn’t though, then West Brom could be in an even worse position – and that might mean a potential relegation even for the club.