“Too big for the division” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit reacts to controversial manager comments about Plymouth Argyle

Dean Holden referenced the size of Charlton Athletic as a football club in suggesting that they should not be in League One and that they are a larger club than Plymouth Argyle after a 2-0 defeat in Devon on Saturday.

It is often important to take what manager’s say in post-match interviews with a pinch of salt and it is understandable why Holden would be looking to deflect certain notions about the team, having not scored in any of their last four games.

The Pilgrims are in a strong position to hold onto an automatic promotion berth having operated very smartly on a smaller budget than those around them in the table.

FLW’s Addicks fan pundit, Ben Fleming, offered an honest response when asked if he agrees with Holden’s point that the club are too big for the third tier and that they are a much larger club than Plymouth Argyle.

Speaking to Football League World, Fleming said: “I guess to an extent.

“We probably are historically a bigger club than Plymouth – whatever that means.

“We have been in the Premier League, Plymouth haven’t been in the Premier League.

“I don’t really think that kind of stuff matters, a lot of fans, myself included, when I started supporting Charlton we were in the Premier League but we haven’t been anywhere near that level since 2007.

“We have a history which is seen as further up the pyramid but there’s no divine right to be anywhere just because of what you’ve done in the past.

“There’re plenty of failings both on and off the pitch that’ve led to our decline and I think sometimes that statement of ‘we’re too big for the division’ can act as a bit of a crutch for managers to lean on.

“To say ‘we have to get out of here’ and ‘we’re just too good’, I think that implies that it’s easy and it’s given that we’ll get out of this division.

“But actually, you’ve seen more and more in League One and the Championship that clubs like Plymouth that are smart with their recruitment and get the best out of their players and have a tactical cohesion can out-perform the clubs with more history or bigger fan bases or bigger budgets.

“All of that stuff is far more important than any stature of the club and that’s the sort of stuff that’s going to get you promoted, not ‘we deserve to be up a division, we’re too big for this level’.

“Those things are way more important and I think it can be sometimes a crutch that managers lean on.

“I’m not saying that Dean Holden has been doing that but it is sometimes a crutch that managers do lean on, as if to say: ‘it will just happen because we’re too good to be at the level’ when actually you need to be putting in the necessary steps to get there and we haven’t been doing that for years.”