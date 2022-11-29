“Too big an opportunity to turn down” – Alan Hutton makes claim involving QPR supporters following Michael Beale’s exit

Former Rangers full-back Alan Hutton understands why Queens Park Rangers supporters are frustrated about Michael Beale’s departure but believes the Gers’ job was too big to turn down, speaking to OLBG.

Beale had been heavily linked with the top job at Ibrox since Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s sacking last Monday – and was reported to have been the Gers’ top target for several days with the Scottish outfit finally making their approach at the weekend.

And it was confirmed yesterday that he had made this switch, giving QPR less than two weeks to find a new manager before their first game after the World Cup break when they take on league leaders Burnley.

Previously pledging his loyalty to the West London outfit last month when he rejected an approach from Wolverhampton Wanderers, many of the former side’s supporters believed he would remain at Loftus Road for the long term.

However, he has decided against remaining in the English capital following an approach from his former side Rangers, where he enjoyed success alongside Steven Gerrard before the duo’s move to Aston Villa.

Hutton believes this move is a frustrating one for QPR supporters and can sympathise with them – but also decided to sympathise with Beale’s choice to leave too.

He said (via Football Scotland): “I’ve got a feeling that Michael Beale has been waiting for and hoping that the Rangers job came up.

“I understand why QPR fans are frustrated but it’s too big an opportunity to turn down.”

The Verdict:

For personal reasons, it’s probably too big of an opportunity to turn down because he was at Ibrox before and will know how powerful their home support can be.

He will also have the opportunity to manage in European competitions if he remains at Ibrox for the long term, something that will only go on to enhance his CV as he looks to climb up the managerial ladder.

It can’t have been an easy decision to leave QPR though – because they are a side that has a lot of potential and although Beale may not have had a huge amount of money to spend in January – the ingredients are there for a promotion push.

A lot of credit has to be given to Mark Warburton for that – because he managed to get the club in much better shape and that teed Beale up perfectly to get off to a positive start to his managerial career.

Some would argue the move to the Gers isn’t too big because QPR are still in with a shout of being in the Premier League next season – but his previous links to the Scottish side will have helped the 42-year-old come to his final decision.