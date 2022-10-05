Tony Stewart explains reasoning behind appointment of Matt Taylor as Rotherham United manager

Following Paul Warne’s departure from Rotherham United to Derby County, the Millers have now announced the appointment of Matt Taylor from Exeter City as their new boss.

Taylor will get stuck in straightaway as he oversees his first Rotherham game this evening with his side welcoming Millwall.

United currently sit 14th in the league and are doing well for a side that have been a bit of a yo-yo team over the past number of seasons.

Matt Taylor doesn’t have any Championship experience having only managed Exeter in his career so far although he won promotion up to League One with his team last season.

Explaining the reasoning behind this appointment, Rotherham owner Tony Stewart told The Yorkshire Post: “We knew what type of style, what type of character we wanted. Matt fitted that description; young, athletic, his win-ration is very good.

“I interview Matt and after a couple of minutes you knew he was the man to come to Rotherham.

“Some big names were interested, some I would have taken seriously six years ago.

“But the stereotype of the guy we were looking for, Matt fitted into that role.

“Exeter had survived on a shoe string. At Rotherham we are a family, we are close-knit, we do work together, we taught together, we cry together.

“Matt will fit into this habitat.”

The Verdict:

Given Rotherham have started this season fairly well and don’t look like a side that could get pulled into a relegation battle, getting this appointment right is important for their season.

You can see why Taylor was an attractive prospect and whilst you worry about his lack of management experience at this level, it’s clear that he fits in with what Stewart was looking for to take the club forward which is encouraging.

The new boss must also feel enthused himself by the fact that Stewart felt confident he was the man for ht job in his interview as it suggests he will have the support from above to try and help establish the club in the second tier.