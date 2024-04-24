Tony Pulis believes Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri won't get the praise he deserves for his January business despite forking out money to recruit some signings.

Chansiri has been an extremely divisive figure at Hillsborough during his time at the club, but looked to have made amends when the Owls were promoted back to the Championship at the end of last term.

He even received praise from some fans and this was deserved - because he retained faith in Darren Moore and sanctioned the arrival of some excellent additions during the Owls' two years in League One.

But he threatened to undo all of that hard work by parting ways with Moore in the summer, with his successor Xisco Munoz failing to win any of Wednesday's opening ten second-tier games of the current campaign before he was dismissed.

Related "Mental" - Barry Bannan sends message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters The club captain had some words for the club's supporters after reaching a milestone achievement

Danny Rohl has come in as Xisco's successor and that was an excellent decision to appoint him, but some of Chansiri's comments have made him unpopular again - although some fans remain keen to defend him.

The Owls were even placed under a registration embargo during the latter stages of October for a missed payment to HMRC, which has since been resolved.

Thankfully, there doesn't seem to have been any late payments since then, but many fans are still keen to see Chansiri sell up following a turbulent time at Hillsborough.

Tony Pulis on Dejphon Chansiri amid Sheffield Wednesday ownership debate

Pulis previously worked under Chansiri very briefly in the 2020-21 season - and the former manager had praise for both him and Wednesday boss Rohl for what they have done in their quest to keep the club in the second tier.

The 66-year-old said via OLBG: "They've brought in quite a few players but the Chairman will get no credit despite stumping up the money.

"Danny Rohl is absolutely fantastic too, he's done really well. Without a doubt, he'd be one of the choices for manager of the year if he kept them up.

"Hillsborough was like a ghost town when I managed them but look at the energy their supporters give them. It's one of the best-supported teams in this country.

"Albion will have a very tough game against them on Saturday."

After a busy summer, the Owls were also active in January, with Chansiri sanctioning loan moves for James Beadle, Ike Ugbo, Kristian Pedersen and Ian Poveda.

Ugbo and Poveda have made a positive impact at different points, with the former scoring some important goals.

There is still work to do for Dejphon Chansiri and Danny Rohl at Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls' win against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday has taken them out of the drop zone, but they still have plenty of work to do.

Rohl has been nothing short of exceptional, but it's the next two games that will probably determine how his time at Hillsborough is viewed.

No one would blame him if Wednesday are relegated, but this relegation would still be on his CV and that wouldn't be ideal for him.

It's also not ideal for the club that Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town face each other, with a win for either side likely to put a huge amount of pressure on the Owls.

But they have their destiny in their own hands after climbing out of the drop zone, but face two difficult games, hosting West Brom before heading to Sunderland on the final day.