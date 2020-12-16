Tony Pulis sets new Sheffield Wednesday record after Forest defeat

Tony Pulis’ winless start as Sheffield Wednesday boss extended to eight matches after watching his side slip to a 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Having showed some encouraging signs to draw with Swansea, Stoke and Reading in his opening four matches, Pulis’ team have now suffered four straight league defeats – the second time the Hillsborough outfit have managed that this term.

It was Wednesday’s most damaging result of the season given that Forest sit one place above the relegation-zone – with the defeat leaving the Owls seven points adrift at the foot of the standings.

They’ve now taken just three points from Pulis’ opening eight games since replacing Garry Monk Hillsborough dugout, and according to ESPN’s Dale Johnson, that’s the worst start by any new manager in the club’s entire history.

But there’s no time to dwell for Wednesday, who face another crunch clash against Coventry City on Saturday, knowing another setback could leave them 10 points from Championship safety.

The Verdict

It might just be more than one month into his reign, but the alarm bells are already ringing for Pulis.

Victory against Forest would have not only seen Wednesday climb off the foot of the table, but moved Pulis’ side to within just one point of the Reds.

However, the 2-0 scoreline sees the Owls remain on just nine points for the season, and in serious danger of slipping back into League One unless results start to change rapidly.