Tony Pulis has given his verdict on West Brom manager Carlos Corberan.

Pulis worked at the Hawthorns from 2015 to 2017, helping the team earn 14th and 10th place finishes in the Premier League.

The 65-year-old departed Albion as the team headed towards relegation from the top flight in the 2016-17 campaign.

Pulis has been out of the game for three years now, last taking up a role as manager with Sheffield Wednesday in 2020.

Corberan took the reins of the West Brom first team squad late last year and has earned a lot of praise for the work he has done since arriving.

What has Tony Pulis made of Carlos Corberan’s time at West Brom?

Pulis has joined in on the praise for the Spaniard, claiming that Corberan has the characteristics of a very promising coach.

The veteran manager has highlighted a number of key attributes that the 40-year-old has that could make him a great asset to West Brom for the next number of years.

“I like the manager there now, I've met him when I was at Boro, and he was at Leeds and I thought he was a good lad, a very focussed individual,” said Pulis, via Express & Star.

"That league is all about momentum and if you can get going it is amazing how far it will take you.

"Like I say, he is very organised, and he has control of people.

"I think he would be one of them, the first in and last to leave, who eats, drinks and sleeps football, Carlos seems like that.

"I've only met him twice, but he gets engaged in conversation with you and I think Albion have got a good manager, and they should do their damnedest to keep him and to back him."

Corberan took over 11 months ago, replacing Steve Bruce as manager at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies were in the mix in the relegation battle at the time, giving the former Leeds United assistant a lot of work to do to turn things around.

Corberan had an instant impact, earning results that lifted the team into the top half of the Championship table.

West Brom ultimately finished ninth, just three points shy of a play-off place.

This campaign has suffered from another slow start, with Corberan’s side 11th in the table after five games.

Albion have earned seven points from a possible 15, winning two, losing two and drawing one.

Next up for West Brom is a trip to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City on Saturday.

Is Carlos Corberan the man to lead West Brom forward?

Corberan should have plenty of credit in the bank at West Brom for how he turned things around last season.

It has been a difficult start to the new campaign, with issues behind the scenes not helping the team’s cause.

Being in contention for promotion will be difficult this year given the level of competition West Brom face.

But Corberan’s track record suggests he could be the best candidate available to bring West Brom forward over the next couple of years, so the club should be sticking by him.