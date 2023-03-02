Tony Pulis makes Sheffield Wednesday promotion prediction

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis has backed the club to win promotion from League One this season.

Following their relegation from the Championship in 2021, the Owls missed out on promotion last season after defeat in the play-off semi finals.

This time around however, the Hillsborough club look well set to secure their return to the second-tier of English football.

Darren Moore’s side are currently top of the League One table, eight points clear of the play-off places, with games in hand on the club’s in third and fourth in the table.

As a result, it seems Pulis, who previously worked with Moore at Portsmouth and West Brom, is confidenct the Owls will soon be back in the Championship.

Asked if he expects the current Sheffield Wednesday boss to claim his first managerial promotion this season, the 65-year-old told Yorkshire Live: “Without a doubt. He’s had enough time to bed himself in there now.

“Management is getting more and more difficult and I’m sure there’s been times this year where Darren has taken a bit of stick but he’s had time to understand that’s the nature of the job.

“He’s clever enough to pick and choose in respects of what’s said and what’s not. But the best way to get around it is by winning games.”

Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Darren Moore is the current manager? True False

Wednesday will be looking to further strengthen their promotion credentials on Saturday afternoon, when they host Peterborough United at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

It does feel hard to argue with this assessment from Pulis in all honesty.

Sheffield Wednesday are on an outstanding run in League One right now, going unbeaten in their last 20 games in the league.

Given the way they have picked up results throughout the period, it doesn’t feel like they are going to slip up at any point either.

Indeed, they should certainly not be dropping enough points to allow the chasing pack back into it with the lead they now have, so it would be a big surprise if Sheffield Wednesday are not a Championship club in a few month’s time.