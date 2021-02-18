Tony Pulis makes transfer claim as Celtic reach agreement with Sheffield Wednesday player

Tony Pulis believes that Celtic have made a ‘terrific’ signing in Liam Shaw, as the Sheffield Wednesday man agreed a pre-contract with the Scottish champions.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a real breakthrough season for the Owls, which included appearing under Pulis before he sacked towards the end of December.

Those performances caught the eye of Celtic, and much to the frustration of those at Hillsborough, Shaw has agreed to move north of the border next season.

And, speaking to the Daily Record, Pulis praised the quality of the teenager, as he praised the Glasgow giants for pulling off a major coup.

“Liam is a terrific signing for Celtic and Lenny’s done a good job in finding him and taking him to Scotland because lots of people were ringing me up and asking about him.

“I had a Premier League club ring me up to ask about him and I gave them the same answer as I gave everyone else – that he’s a very good player with tremendous potential – so I’d definitely say they’ve pulled off a good signing.”

The immediate priority for Shaw is to ensure he helps keep Wednesday in the Championship before he departs.

The verdict

This was a major setback for the Owls, as they have developed Shaw over the years, and they would’ve hoped that he could become a key player for the years to come.

It’s not to be, and Pulis’ comments show what a talent the club are losing. Having worked with Shaw on a day-to-day basis, he knows exactly what the player can deliver.

So, it will be interesting to see how his career develops, and if he fulfils his potential.

