Tony Pulis issues important Sheffield Wednesday injury update on key player

Sheffield Wednesday picked up an important win on Saturday, as they ran out narrow 1-0 winners over Coventry City at Hillsborough.

Owls captain Tom Lees scored the only goal of the game, as they moved off the bottom of the Championship table heading towards Christmas.

Sheffield Wednesday are now sat 23rd in the second-tier standings after 20 matches in this year’s campaign, and are four points adrift of safety.

One player that has been key to any positive performances they’ve had is Barry Bannan, with the midfielder featuring heavily in the starting XI this term.

But the Scotsman was forced off with an injury after 83 minutes in the recent win over Coventry City, which will have been a worrying sight for both Tony Pulis, and the Hillsborough faithful watching on from their comfort of their homes.

Speaking in a post-match press conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live), Pulis revealed that Bannan picked up a thigh problem, which saw him taken off early in the win over the Sky Blues.

“I think he has hurt his thigh. I hope it’s not a Christmas thigh!

“The players have been through a lot of games. They get a couple of days off now and we will start again on Tuesday.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action on Boxing Day, when they take on Blackburn Rovers, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Tony Pulis’ side at Ewood Park.

The Verdict:

He’ll be hoping that his injury isn’t too serious.

Bannan has been the player that Sheffield Wednesday have often relied on to provide the much-needed creative spark going forward, and he’ll be crucial to any chance they have of avoiding relegation into League One this season.

It will have been a worry to see him forced off against Coventry City, and hopefully it’s not a bad thigh injury, otherwise I fear that the Owls could fall further adrift of the teams around them in the Championship table.

He’s a key player for Tony Pulis’ side, and he’ll be keeping everything crossed on Bannan’s fitness ahead of a hectic festive schedule.