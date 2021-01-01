Tony Pulis’ feelings are made clearer after key Sheffield Wednesday figure launches astonishing rant

A shocking public rant by Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is said to have ‘hurt’ sacked manager Tony Pulis, who left the Yorkshire club earlier this week, per The Athletic.

After just 10 games in charge at Hillsborough, Pulis was sacked after results had not gone the clubs way, with just seven points accumulated in that period.

In a bold move, Chansiri held a two-hour press conference on New Years Eve where he laid into the Welshman, who he accused of trying to ’cause a lot of trouble’ and called him the ‘worst’ manager he’d ever hired.

Chansiri also said that the 62-year-old had threatened to ‘call in sick’ if a decision was not made on his future, and that his style of play on the pitch wasn’t to his liking.

That final point in particular seems baffling as everyone knows what they’re getting when hiring Pulis from a tactical standpoint, but there was some strong words and claims from Chansiri that didn’t sit right with everyone.

Have any of these 22 players ever been in Sheffield Wednesday’s academy?

1 of 22 1. Liam Palmer Yes No

But what does Pulis think about the whole situation? Well he’s returned to his Dorset home now after the end of his 45 days in charge, and The Athletic have reported that he is ‘disappointed and hurt’ by comments made in the press conference.

They have also stated that Chansiri’s words ‘came as a surprise’ to Pulis, who wanted to leave the Owls with ‘dignity and respect’ – but the press conference has put paid to those plans.

The Verdict

This situation is not a good look on anyone, but for Chansiri to bring so much information to the public domain things must have gotten heated behind the scenes.

And with some of the things that have been said of him by the Owls owner, you’d imagine that Pulis would now have to try and clear his name to save his reputation.

Chansiri’s comments could seriously harm Pulis’ chance of ever being hired again by a club, and we may have only just seen that start of a messy battle between the two parties.