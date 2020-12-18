Tony Pulis facing big Sheffield Wednesday decision as significant blow is revealed

Sheffield Wednesday are set to be without Cameron Dawson for six weeks, according to Tony Pulis.

The goalkeeper has struggled for gametime so far this term and hasn’t featured for the Owls since the end of October when Garry Monk was in charge.

Since then the battle for the goalkeepers’ jersey has really kicked up a notch.

Keiren Westwood looked like the early contender to be number one when Pulis took charge but the Republic Of Ireland international suffered a groin injury after just 14 minutes of the 1-1 draw with Swansea City.

Since then it’s been Joe Wildsmith who has been between the sticks, but according to the Owls’ boss, he’ll be looking into the possibility of rushing Westwood back to action with some big fixtures coming up.

💬 TP: Cameron Dawson is out for six weeks with a knee problem. It's difficult at the moment. I'll be pushing, but whether we can get Westwood back on the pitch we'll wait and see. He's had a few days training but ideally, we'd want him having another week #swfc

Speaking in his press conference, Pulis said: “Cameron Dawson is out for six weeks with a knee problem.

“It’s difficult at the moment.

“I’ll be pushing, but whether we can get Westwood back on the pitch we’ll wait and see. He’s had a few days training but ideally, we’d want him having another week.”

The Verdict

Tony Pulis will be praying that Keiren Westwood is ready to play this weekend.

The goalkeeper appears to be first choice under the new boss and so to have him back in action will be a big boost.

Sheffield Wednesday need to start picking up results and so the return of the experienced goalkeeper could be massive given the injury to Cameron Dawson.