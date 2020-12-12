Tony Pulis confirms significant Sheffield Wednesday injury blow

Tony Pulis has confirmed that Sheffield Wednesday will be without Dominic Iorfa for the rest of the season after he ruptured his Achilles in the defeat against Barnsley today.

The defender has been an impressive player for the Owls since joining from Wolves, and he was missed earlier this season when injuries prevented him from featuring.

Iorfa has been back in recent weeks, and he started today. However, the 27-year-old was withdrawn with just under ten minutes to play, with Pulis explaining the extent of the setback to the club’s official media after the game.

“Unfortunately, Dominic Iorfa has done his Achilles and he’ll be out for the rest of the season and that’s just how it’s going for us.”

The loss against the Tykes today keeps Wednesday bottom of the Championship, whilst it extends Pulis’ winless run in charge of the Yorkshire outfit to ten games.

It remains to be seen how Pulis copes with Iorfa for the huge fixture against Nottingham Forest in the week, or moving forward.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to have great sympathy for Iorfa. This is a major blow for him, and you don’t want to see any player sidelined for such a lengthy period.

Obviously, it’s tough for Wednesday too, and they don’t need such news given the situation they are in.

Perhaps the only positive is that January is just around the corner, even if there is a lot of football to be played until then. Meanwhile, it will be down to Pulis to find a solution, and he needs answers quickly.

