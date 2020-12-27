Tony Pulis confirms Sheffield Wednesday player issues ahead of busy schedule

Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis has revealed that Massimo Luongo is set for weeks on the sidelines, whilst Adam Reach has also picked up a hamstring problem.

The Owls are struggling in the relegation zone in the Championship, and Pulis hasn’t been helped with injuries to a few important players, notably Dominic Iorfa.

Unfortunately, things have got worse for Wednesday, after the experienced manager explained to the Sheffield Star that Luongo’s injury is worse than first feared, and Reach’s substitution after scoring in the draw at Blackburn yesterday was enforced.

“He (Luongo) still feels a little bit one-sided in terms of the strength of his legs. We have to do that [look after him] or he’ll break down. And that takes a period of time, it doesn’t happen overnight. It’ll be a matter of weeks rather than him being close.

“Adam has done his hamstring and we’ll see what happens there.”

Defender Joost van Aken was also taken off against Rovers with a knock, and he will be assessed moving forward.

The point at Ewood Park has left the Owls three points from safety ahead of a tough game at Middlesbrough on Tuesday, which is followed by a game against Derby County on New Years Day.

The verdict

This is exactly what Pulis and Wednesday didn’t need. They don’t have a huge squad, and losing Reach and Luongo, in particular, is huge.

The Aussie midfielder has been one of the few positives for the Owls this season, so his energy and drive in the midfield will be missed.

Whilst Reach hasn’t been at his best, he proved yesterday that he is still capable of quality moments. So, it’s down to Pulis and the players to find solutions for these huge upcoming games.

