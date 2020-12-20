Tony Pulis addresses situation concerning Liam Shaw’s new Sheffield Wednesday contract

Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis has addressed the situation concerning Liam Shaw’s contract, suggesting that it’s “brilliant” if the club have offered him a new deal.

Shaw’s current contract is set to expire in the summer but reports earlier in the week suggested that the Yorkshire club are keen to extend it and have made contact over a new deal.

The 19-year-old produced a mature and impressive display as the Owls claimed their first win under Pulis yesterday – a 1-0 victory over Coventry.

Speaking after the game against the Sky Blues, Pulis discussed the teenager and addressed the situation concerning his future.

He said (via the Sheffield Star): “He’s a young kid, he’s not coming into a team that’s fluent. He’s full out at the minute but he’s still a kid.

“If the club have offered him a contract then brilliant.”

A product of the Owls academy system, Shaw was handed his senior debut last season but has been more of a regular contributor this term – making eight appearances in total and featuring in six of their last seven Championship games.

It appears Wednesday are keen to tie down a number of players in the senior squad, with the likes of Adam Reach, Barry Bannan, and Tom Lees also thought to have been offered new deals.

The Verdict

Shaw showed what a bright prospect he is in the victory against Coventry yesterday and you feel it would be a huge mistake for Wednesday to let him leave as a free agent.

You’d imagine that if he keeps getting opportunities, the academy product will be keen to sign a new deal and stay at the club.

It seems Pulis is happy at the prospect of progress being made but it appears he is a little disconnected from the process itself, which may be a little bit of a concern for fans of the club.