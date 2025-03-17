Tony Mowbray has admitted that midfielder John Swift could leave The Hawthorns this summer - that might pique the interest of Derby County and Coventry City.

The 29-year-old joined the Baggies in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Reading.

Since then, he's established himself as an important player in the Albion squad, but his production and the impact he's been having on games has seemed to decline slightly this season.

Out of contract with West Brom in the summer, the experienced attacking midfielder could find himself on the free agent market.

"I don't know the answer" - Tony Mowbray admits John Swift could be entering his final weeks as a West Brom player

Speaking with BBC Radio WM via BBC Sport, Mowbray has revealed that no contract talks have taken place between West Brom and Swift, and confessed that as a result, the veteran midfielder could leave The Hawthorns at the end of the season.

He said: "It's not something that me and John have talked about (signing a new contract).

"I want John to enjoy his football, he's a wonderful footballer. I don't know the answer (whether Swift will stay) but if John's not going to be here next year what's important for him is to perform well on the pitch and get as many suitors as he can.

"I like him, he's an experienced footballer and he understands the situation. Let's get to the end of the season and see what's happened. Then it's easier for people to make decisions on what's next."

Swift could still provide excellent value for Derby County, Coventry City on a free transfer

As revealed by The Telegraph, Derby saw a deadline day deal for Swift fall through in the final hours of this season's winter transfer window, whilst Coventry have been linked to acquiring his services in the past.

He may not be enjoying as fruitful a campaign so far this season as his previous two seasons as a West Brom player, but for a player who will only turn 30 in late June, Swift should still have a good few years left in him.

John Swift's West Brom career stats last two seasons (all comps) - per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists Avg. match rating 23/24 41 9 1 6.9/10 22/23 48 7 10 7.3/10

Should Derby drop into League One for the 2025/26 season, signing a player of Swift's proven quality at Championship level could provide a huge boost to their chances of sealing an instant return to the second tier if that is to be their fate this term.

As for Coventry, their potential interest in Swift will likely depend on whether or not they are plying their trade in the Premier League next year, but even if both clubs remain in the Championship for next season, adding an experienced performer like him on a free transfer would surely still provide excellent value.

Therefore, should he be searching for a new club in the summer, Swift will surely be one of the most sought-after players on the Championship free agent market, and both the Rams and the Sky Blues could do worse than adding him to their squad for nothing.