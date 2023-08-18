Highlights The search for a striker at Sunderland is ongoing and there has been no breakthrough yet, according to Tony Mowbray's update.

Both loan options and a permanent centre forward are being considered, but these types of deals usually happen closer to the deadline.

Sunderland's lack of a striker has affected their start to the season, with players being played out of position and not having a proper target up front.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has given an update on the club's current search for a striker, ahead of their game on Saturday against Rotherham United.

Phil Smith of the Sunderland Echo has reported that Mowbray has said that there is yet to be any breakthrough in the club's hunt for a striker, but that discussions are ongoing.

The news came out in today's press conference ahead of the club's home game on the weekend. Mowbray added that it is unlikely that there will be any more forward options brought in before the game against Rotherham.

Smith also reported that the Black Cats have been looking at potential loan options, as well as looking for a permanent centre forward. He added that these are deals that tend to happen closer to the deadline. So that could mean that Sunderland could be very light on attacking options for the next couple of weeks.

Why do Sunderland need another striker?

It's been known since late in June that Sunderland's star striker, Ross Stewart was going to miss the start of the new season. He is still recovering from an achilles injury that he suffered against Fulham, in January, in the fourth-round of last season's FA Cup.

Up until as late as mid-July, it was reported that, with Stewart's injury, the only recognised striker on Sunderland's books was youngster Luis Hemir Semedo.

Sunderland haven't started the season well, and because of their lack of a striker they've been having to play players out of position, at times. Semedo did start the team's first game of the new Championship season, against Ipswich, but he only played 59 minutes and didn't have a single shot. Sunderland lost the game 2-1, at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland then went on to crash out of the EFL Cup with a loss to Crewe Alexandre, on penalties, after the game finished 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes. Young, French midfielder, Abdoullah, Ba was listed as being the squad's striker in this game. But he didn't occupy spaces that a striker usually would; and it was the same story in their last league game.

They played against Preston North End and lost 2-1, again. This time, another new signing, Bradley Dack was listed as being the striker. But he's not a centre forward either; he's an attacking midfielder. Yet again, they didn't have anyone who was properly playing up front.

Last season they were able to rely on brilliance from Stewart, until he got hurt, and loanee Amad Diallo. The Manchester United winger did mainly operate on the right wing. But he still scored 13 league goals to help Sunderland reach the playoffs. The club have gone into this season with two of last season's main goal threats not playing for them, at least for now.

Mowbray's mentioning of potential loan moves won't be ideal in the eyes of some fans. The Sunderland supporters were able to witness the spectacular skills of Diallo last year. But they will have known that they weren't going to be getting him back, and replacing talents like that year in, year out, is difficult.