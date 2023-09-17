Highlights Bradley Dack, a key player for Blackburn Rovers, was released after serious injuries and has reunited with Tony Mowbray at Sunderland.

In the end, Tony Mowbray would spend over five years in charge of Blackburn Rovers as the club's head coach, before leaving in the summer of 2022.

Taking over from Owen Coyle in February 2017, Mowbray was just unable to prevent the Ewood Park club from suffering relegation from the Championship during his first few months in charge.

However, Rovers would bounce back at the first attempt under Mowbray, winning promotion straight back from League One to the Championship, during his first full season in charge at Ewood Park.

Much of that was helped by the signings Mowbray made during his first transfer window at the club, in the summer of 2017.

But just what has happened to some of those players who marked the start of Mowbray putting his own stamp on that squad now?

Here, we've taken a look at the first five signings Mowbray made for Blackburn, and where they are now, in order to help find out.

Bradley Dack

Brought in from Gillingham in the summer of 2017, Dack won both Blackburn and League One's Player of the Season award in his first year at Ewood Park, as he fired the club back to the Championship.

Initially remaining a key player for the club in the Championship, two serious ACL injuries restricted his impact during the later years of his Rovers career, before he was released at the end of last season, a year after Mowbray's departure, having scored 57 goals in 173 appearances for the club.

Following his exit, Dack has reunited with Mowbray, joining him at Blackburn's Championship rivals Sunderland over the summer, signing a one-year deal with the Black Cats, with the option of a further 12 months.

Ben Gladwin

Gladwin joined Blackburn from QPR as their second signing in that 2017 summer transfer window, shortly after the arrival of Dack.

However, injuries seriously hampered the midfielder during his two-and-a-half-year spell at Ewood Park, as he managed just 11 appearances for the club, all of which came during his first few months with the club.

Released in January 2020 to join MK Dons on a free in League One, the midfielder then moved to League Two with Swindon Town in the summer of 2022, before joining another fourth-tier side, Crawley Town - where he is now club captain - a year-and-a-half later.

Richie Smallwood

Mowbray's next Blackburn signing was Richie Smallwood, who had previously worked with the then-Rovers boss at Middlesbrough.

The midfielder played every league game of Rovers' League One promotion winning campaign, but dropped down the pecking in the Championship, and didn't even play a single league game in his third and final season with the club, before being released at the end of the 2019/20 season, when he went on to join Hull.

After a two-year spell with the Tigers, Smallwood dropped into League Two to join Bradford City, where he is now captaining the club under the management of another former Blackburn boss, Mark Hughes.

Peter Whittingham

Whittingham joined Blackburn on a free transfer in the summer of 2017 following his departure from Cardiff City after ten years with the club, during which time he established himself as one of the Bluebirds' greatest ever players.

The midfielder would make 24 appearances in all competitions for Blackburn, before the club and player mutually agreed to terminate his contract in August 2018, after which he retired from playing.

Tragically, Whittingham passed away in March 2020 following an accident, at the age of just 35.

Dominic Samuel

Samuel signed from Reading as the fifth and final player to make this list in the summer of 2017, and scored some important goals during Blackburn's League One promotion campaign.

However, a serious injury early in the following season limited the impact the striker had for Rovers in the Championship, and after three years at the club where he scored ten times in 59 games, he was released in the summer of 2020.

The forward then returned to his old club Gillingham for the 2020/21 campaign, before spending two years with Ross County. After leaving the Scottish Premiership side at the end of last season, the 29-year-old is now currently a free agent.