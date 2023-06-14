By most accounts, Tony Mowbray did a brilliant job at Sunderland following his arrival last season.

With Alex Neil departing the Stadium of Light early on in the campaign for Stoke City, Sunderland turned to Mowbray to steady the ship, which he went on to do, and more.

Not only did Mowbray keep Sunderland up, amid a raft of injury problems, and lack of transfers in January, the Black Cats' boss guided his side to the play-off places.

Tony Mowbray Sunderland exit rumours

Whilst he was doing so, though, in the background, rumours were beginning to surface that the club could be looking to get rid of Mowbray this summer.

Indeed, a week before the end fo the season, the very reliable Fabrizio Romano reported that Italian head coach Francesco Farioli was 'appreciated' by the club to be their new boss next season.

With Sunderland qualifying for the play-offs the next week, the rumours went quiet until Sunderland were defeated in the semi-finals of the competition by Luton Town.

Following that result, further reports emerged suggesting that Mowbray was fighting to save his job in the North East.

What's the latest on Tony Mowbray's Sunderland future?

What has been reported since then, though?

Well, at present, Tony Mowbray remains in place at the Stadium of Light, and reports about his future appear to have gone quiet in recent weeks.

At the end of May, Football Insider reported that Mowbray remained in the dark over whether or not he would be kept on, but since then, little has been said.

In fact, in recent days, the Black Cats boss has been speaking about how he hopes to keep the club's relationship with Manchester United strong after they loaned Amad Diallo to them in 2022/23.

"I hope we can keep a close relationship with United, if they need to loan young players out," Mowbray recently told manutd.com.

Now, whilst this confirms nothing about his future, the fact that Mowbray is still in charge at present, and indeed discussing future plans for Sunderland, such as maintaining the Man Utd links, it does suggest he is set to stay on at Sunderland into next season.

If anything changes on that, though, we will be sure to keep an eye on things here on FLW.