Tony Mowbray weighs up his attacking options for Blackburn

Blackburn Rovers have been in superb form going forwards this season with the likes of Ben Brereton-Diaz, Sam Gallagher, and Tyrhys Dolan all contributing so far.

Those three look to have the attacking slots nailed down as they have racked up 17 goals and assists between them so far this season.

All three again started for Rovers against Blackpool on Saturday, but with Sam Gallagher carrying a groin issue and Brereton-Diaz possibly being impacting by quarantine restrictions when coming back from international duty, Mowbray has said those waiting in the wings will get their chance soon.

Mowbray told The Lancashire Telegraph: “I think it’s important we have these attacking options. They’re waiting in the wings and there will be an opportunity for one of them in particular after Ben’s quarantine.”

The likes of Dan Butterworth, Reda Khadra and Ian Poveda have all had limited opportunities so far, but Mowbray has been keen to manage their time carefully as Butterworth and Khadra have had injury problems and Poveda is still finding his feet in the Blackburn side.

The Verdict

The current front three for Rovers is talented. There’s argument to say it’s better than their front three of last season which included one of the divisions best forwards in Adam Armstrong.

One thing they lacked was depth and with the talented young players now at Blackburn, they might be able to fill the gaps left by those currently in the first team.

Also, Mowbray has shown over the past couple of seasons he’s able to improve players. Armstrong and Harvey Elliott are two good examples, as well as the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo and Taylor Hardwood-Bellis in recent years.

If they are to sustain their good attacking form, keeping the current front three fit is important, but ensuring the fringe players are ready is just as essential.