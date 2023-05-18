Tony Mowbray has already started planning for next season at Sunderland despite reports suggesting his job was under threat.

Will Mowbray leave Sunderland?

The former Blackburn chief was named as Alex Neil’s successor earlier in the campaign, and went on to do a terrific job with the Black Cats. Mowbray had to contend with a ridiculous injury list at times, which robbed him of several key men, but he still managed to create a stylish side that reached the play-offs.

Even though they fell to defeat over two legs against Luton, most fans were delighted with the way the side have progressed following their promotion from League One 12 months ago.

Therefore, it was a real surprise that reports surfaced in the past few weeks indicating that the Sunderland hierarchy were considering sacking Mowbray, who has a year left on his deal at the Stadium of Light.

However, the Mail has indicated that won’t be happening, as they claim Mowbray is set to stay. Crucially, they add he has already begun to make plans with key figures at the club as they look to push for promotion again.

And, work has started on that, with Birmingham City’s Jobe Bellingham set to join for around £3m, in a deal that is seen as a real coup for the Wearside outfit.

Mowbray had added fuel to the rumours that he could depart as he admitted after the loss at Kenilworth Road that he didn’t know what his own future holds.

This is the right move by Sunderland

Quite simply, it’s bizarre that Mowbray’s job was under threat because he had performed above expectations since coming in. Not only had he got results, but he did so with an attractive style of play, and he got the best out of the talented young squad he inherited.

So, keeping him makes sense, and fans will hope this puts an end to the speculation. Furthermore, it will also allow them to build on the good work that has gone on, as they look to go one better in the league this time next year.

Despite the feel-good factor around the club, Mowbray will know work needs to be done in the market, and he will hope for some backing from the owner. If that happens, then Sunderland could be a force once again in the Championship next season.