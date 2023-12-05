Highlights Sunderland's decision to sack manager Tony Mowbray despite their current position in the league and his success with a young squad, is surprising and doesn't make much sense.

Mowbray expressed his frustration with the lack of experienced strikers in the team and the club's recruitment strategy.

It remains to be seen if Sunderland's decision will pay off or backfire, as finding a manager who can work well with young players and align with the current strategy will be crucial.

Sunderland have been inconsistent so far this season, yet they still find themselves only three points off the play-off places with a very young squad. Hence, why there has been some shock about the sacking of Tony Mowbray.

The Black Cats haven't won any of their last three league games, with defeats against Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle not helping the optimism around the club.

However, fans knew what Mowbray was capable of with a young squad. He proved he could give them a chance of promotion last season, as he guided the club to the play-offs.

The owners have now got rid of a manager who could get the best of a young crop of players after seemingly enforcing that on him, which in the grand scheme of things, doesn't make too much sense.

What did Mowbray say about Sunderland transfers?

After their most recent game, which was a frustrating 0-0 draw against Millwall, Mowbray described the situation ahead of January.

He said, via The Northern Echo: "I do get asked of course, and sit in recruitment meetings but we haven’t had one yet about January.

"But I think the club will say to me we have Mayenda, Rusyn, Hemir and Burstow on loan from Chelsea, so you have four strikers, what do you want another striker for?

“That’s probably how I think it will go, but that is ok, that is fine, we will just have to keep working with them.”

The 60-year-old continued, and he gave a damning insight into what he thinks of his forward options, as he said: "I am not sure they are ready to quite help us win games like at Millwall with all the possession we have to win 3-0.

“We haven’t got that striker at this moment.”

This suggests that if he had his way, he would have got his hands on an experienced striker who could have given the Black Cats the edge in games in previous or upcoming windows.

Therefore, overall, he shouldn't have been too pleased with always having to use young players, which has been the strategy for Sunderland, who signed 13 players in the summer with just one of them over the age of 24.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

It might not be a coincidence that so soon after he delivers these strong words on recruitment and his young forwards, he is shown the door. It also might be just that, at this point, it's speculation.

For any club, it is not healthy to have an environment where the manager disagrees with his bosses and does it openly in the media.

Mowbray sacking not necessarily a good thing for Sunderland

The famous saying that the proof is in the pudding comes to mind for Sunderland. We have seen Mowbray get the best out of young players, whilst simultaneously delivering what the club wants in terms of a competitive Championship outfit looking up rather than down.

Managers like that will be a rarity to find and, if it is the case that the club have disliked what he has to say about it, that would suggest they haven't got a replacement lined up.

With the club still in a healthy position of ninth place going into the busy festive period, but now without the manager who has shown that he may be able to change the fortunes of the strikers at his disposal, it seems like a massive, unnecessary risk.

It's a risk which may see them plummet down the table and fall out of play-off contention, whilst if the manager does not have the same qualities as Mowbray when it comes to working with young talent and the transfer strategy does not change, it could have further consequences.

However, on the flip side of that, if they can find somebody who can get the best out of young players and backs the way things are currently worked, the hierarchy of Sunderland will clearly be much happier than having someone who isn't all in on the strategy.

That would be a reward on the back of this risk, but all we can say right now is that seeing a popular manager depart after 15 months of stellar work, against a difficult backdrop of recruitment, looks nothing more than rolling the dice.