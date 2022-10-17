Tony Mowbray talks up Man United player who is a “wonderful footballer” amid Sunderland loan stint

Tony Mowbray has praised Amad Diallo’s performance in Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic last weekend.

The Manchester United loanee came on as a half-time substitute to make his seventh league appearance for the Black Cats this season.

He has only started one of those seven games, and is yet to contribute a goal or an assist for the Championship team.

However, the 58-year old coach claimed that the win over the Latics was the best he had seen from the Ivorian since his arrival at the club.

Amad played a role in helping the hosts turn around a 1-0 half-time deficit to take all three points.

The Sunderland boss claimed that he is constantly badgering him to help him improve and believes that if he can add goals and assists to his game then he will be able to become a more well-rounded player.

“I think that’s the best we’ve seen of him – listen, he’s got flashes, he’s a wonderful, wonderful footballer,” said Mowbray, via Sunderland’s Twitter account.

“On the training ground he’s so sharp, quick and clever with the ball – he just has to add the end product for me.

“Every day I’m in his ear, so he knows, but the work ethic was good today, and the physicality he brought to the job was good and I was pleased for him.”

The win was Sunderland’s first in five games, which helped move the team to 9th in the table.

Mowbray’s side have now earned 20 points from their first 14 league games, sitting just two points outside the play-off places.

Up next for the Black Cats is a visit to Mowbray’s former side Blackburn Rovers on 18 October.

The Verdict

Amad was signed in the summer as part of a season long loan agreement with Man United, for which there was a lot of excitement.

He is clearly a very talented player, but he will need to start getting more consistent game time to really start developing that talent into a more complete player.

Goals and assists will come naturally as he continues to adapt to his new surroundings.

The 20-year old needed a performance like this to prove that he is worth giving playing time to, and hopefully for him this will be what he needed to kickstart his season.