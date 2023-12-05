Highlights Sunderland dressing room surprised at club's decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray. Players had positive relationship with manager.

The Sunderland dressing room was surprised at the club’s decision to part ways with manager Tony Mowbray.

The 59-year-old was dismissed on Monday evening after around 15 months in charge at the Stadium of Light.

He earned just one point from his last three games, with a 2-1 home defeat to Huddersfield Town last week seen as a potential tipping point.

According to James Copley, the first team squad was generally surprised at the departure of their manager.

Mowbray was a popular figure among supporters for the work he had done with the club since taking charge in late August 2022, including leading the team to a top six finish in the Championship last season.

What next for Sunderland?

Sunderland will begin the search for a new manager immediately, with Mike Dodds taking the reins of the first team squad on a temporary basis.

The Black Cats are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this year and are still only three points adrift of the play-off places.

Despite the dip in form in recent weeks, Sunderland were still competitive in the Championship and in the mix for a top six spot.

A 1-1 draw away to Millwall proved his final game, with a Jack Clarke penalty earning the team a point at the Den on Saturday.

Mowbray had cultivated a positive relationship with his young squad, having given numerous players their chance to compete at this level for the first time.

However, the 59-year-old previously bemoaned the lack of experience in his first team, in particular highlighting the lack of goals from his strikers as an issue that needed to be addressed.

It remains to be seen who will replace Mowbray at Sunderland, with a number of potential names already being mentioned.

But no concrete links have yet emerged between the club and any specific candidates.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Sunderland are ninth in the Championship table after 19 games, three adrift of the play-off places.

The Wearside outfit drew one and lost two of their three games since their return from the November international break.

This has seen the team fall out of the top six, leading to Mowbray’s departure.

Sunderland will be aiming for a second consecutive top six finish, having earned a sixth place finish in the previous campaign.

Dodds will be in charge of Sunderland until a long-term successor is appointed.

It is likely he will oversee the team’s clash this weekend against West Brom at the Stadium of Light.

Did Tony Mowbray deserve to be sacked?

It was a surprise to many outside the club, let alone the players, that Mowbray was sacked on Monday evening.

The 59-year-old had done a good job with Sunderland since taking over in late August 2022, with few expecting a sixth place finish last season when he joined.

He is an experienced coach that works well with young players, and he has often adapted well to the challenges faced at the club such as injuries.

Their recent form seemed just a minor blip that they could overcome with Mowbray in charge, but now they will have to turn things around under a new manager instead.