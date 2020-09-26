Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has admitted he may have to take some money out of his budget for the current transfer window, in order to fund new contracts for some of his current players.

The Lancashire club have so far made two signings in the summer transfer window with goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and centre back Daniel Ayala both making the move to Ewood Park, and Mowbray is apparently keen to add a few more faces to his squad before the window closes next month.

However, Rovers are also under pressure with regards to their current players, with a number of the squad – including key men such as Bradley Dack, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rankin-Costello – all out of contract at the end of this season.

Mowbray however, clearly wants to secure the futures of those players at the club, and it seems the Rovers boss may have to find a balance when it comes to doing those two things, given the financial challenges that Blackburn – like so many other clubs – are currently facing.

Asked whether he may have to use some of the club’s summer transfer budget to pay for new contracts for some players currently on the books at Ewood Park, Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: “There’s a good question. Potentially, yes.

“They’re all complications in the bigger equation and we’re fully aware about that. We’re trying to sort the team out because what I would say is that your top players don’t necessarily want to stay at a football club if you’re not signing top players, because good players want to play with good players.”

However, Mowbray is also aware that making those signings may be important when it comes to convincing some of his current players to renew their deals with the club, with the Rovers boss adding: “It’s important the good players feel this club is trying to progress and move on and bringing in good signings to make the team stronger and that they’re happy to be a part of that and help us go where we go this week.”

The Verdict This looks like it could be something of a frustrating situation for Mowbray and Rovers to find themselves in. There is a feeling around the club that they may only be a couple of signings away from being genuine promotion contenders, so they will no doubt want to spend what they must to get those new players through the door. However, signing those players at the expense of new deals for current key men would effectively then cancel that good work in the market out, if players who are at the club then leave cheaply if the not too distant future, meaning a balance must be found in these difficult financial times. It is therefore good to see that Mowbray is ready to accept that the club cannot live beyond its means this summer, considering the importance of getting through what is such a challenging time for all clubs at the minute, still in tact.