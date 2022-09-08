Tony Mowbray stance revealed on Ross Stewart at Sunderland amid frustrating blow

Sunderland have taken to the Championship well so far this campaign, with the Black Cats not being fazed by the step up in division.

In their opening eight fixtures of the campaign, they’ve lost three times and have eleven points to their name. It is a record that has seen them rise to eighth in the table and they might even fancy themselves as dark horses for a play-off spot this season.

However, the club have had to deal with plenty of change off the field too, with former boss Alex Neil departing for Stoke. In has come Tony Mowbray, formerly of Blackburn, to keep things going smoothly and to ensure the side continue to pick up points.

He’s been handed an early blow in his rein though with the news that Ross Stewart will be out of action with an injury. The striker has bagged a total of five goals already this season to make him one of the highest goalscorers in the league and he has been a key reason why they have started so well.

The forward though has now suffered an injury that could see him on the sidelines for over two months – but Tony Mowbray has today revealed to Chronicle journalist James Hunter that he is hopeful that he might only miss 6-8 weeks of action, if not less. There is no current set timeframe over when he will be missing out of the team and when he could recover from this injury but it appears their boss is hoping it could be a short stint on the sidelines.

If it is, then it would be a great bit of news for Sunderland fans – although they would rather he was not out of the team at all.

The Verdict

Ross Stewart has been influential for Sunderland so far during his time with the Black Cats and he has even kept his form up in the Championship.

The striker linked up with the club in League One and made an immediate impact, firing in the goals and helping send the side back up to the second tier. He hit a total of 24 goals in just 46 games during the 2021/22 season and despite some perhaps thinking that the player wouldn’t end up doing the same in the Championship, he has been superb.

Five goals in seven fixtures suggests that he is going to continue firing in the goals and with someone hitting the back of the net so frequently for Sunderland this year, there is every chance that they could get towards the top end of the division.

However, with the player now having to miss some action, Sunderland might struggle to replace his goals – so they’ll be hoping he makes his first-team return sooner rather than later.