Tony Mowbray speaks out on Stewart, Ballard and Alese’s situations at Sunderland

Sunderland Tony Mowbray hopes that Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese are fit enough to join the squad in the Dubai training camp during the World Cup break.

Both Ballard and Stewart have been major absences in Sunderland’s return to the Championship so far having picked up injuries early in September.

They have both been out since leaving the Black Cats with huge holes in their squad due to their influence and abilities.

However, Mowbray is hoping to get both players back in time for training when the club breaks for the World Cup and has suggested they could benefit from some match action.

Alese has also been out injured, with Mowbray also confirming Edouard Michut is ruled out for the upcoming games against Cardiff City and Birmingham City.

Speaking to Northern Echo, Mowbray said: “Michut is going to miss the next two games.

“I hope he’ll be like Ross Stewart and Dan Ballard and Aji, and will hopefully be training for the World Cup break in Dubai where we’ll maybe play a game or two and ease them boys back in. He’s a bit sore but it’s not a long one.”

Mowbray has been boosted by the return of Ellis Siims who bagged an assist for Amad Diallo, in their game against Huddersfield. The Everton loanee was only meant to play for 30 minutes, but that didn’t quite go to plan having been introduced at half-time.

“It was half an hour with Simms. I checked with him this week and we were talking about 30 minutes.

“We weren’t threatening and couldn’t get them off our back and so Simms had to go on and threaten over the top and get in behind and give us a presence to play off.”

The Verdict

It’s a timely boost for Sunderland who have limped over the last six weeks or so without a recognised forward.

There was an immediate improvement when Simms was introduced against Huddersfield due to his presence and ability to make runs in behind and that aspect is invaluable to a team.

Starting the next game could be a risk, but to have the likes of Stewart, Simms, Ballard and Alese back to full fitness for after the World Cup will ensure Sunderland will be back to their strongest and most dangerous.