Sunderland have recruited impressively since Kyril Louis Dreyfus' takeover of the club, and under the guidance of Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman, it's only going to continue to improve.

It's been a busy window for the Black Cats so far having signed Jobe Bellingham, Luis Semedo and Nectarios Triantis. However, a telling consistency with the three signings so far is their ages.

Bellingham is 17 years old, Semedo is 19 and Triantis is 20 with a lack of experience in the transfers a common theme.

Interestingly, the oldest player signed last season was Daniel Ballard from Arsenal who was 22 years old at the time.

With Tony Mowbray's side having the youngest average age last season, it's important they target experience in this window as well as maintain the theme of investing in youngsters.

Who can Sunderland target this summer who has experience?

One player that could be up for grabs is QPR captain Stefan Johansen. The Norwegian international fell out of favour under Gareth Ainsworth last season, making just 29 appearances in the Championship last season.

As a result of the lack of football, Ainsworth had to dismiss any suggestion of a 'row' with his captain, but that hasn't eradicated doubts over Johansen's future.

With Ainsworth likely to continue to push his style of play, it could force Johansen out of the club given his technical qualities. Not only that, but the 32-year-old is the club's highest earner according the Capology which isn't a surprise considering his experience and quality which ultimately could mean he might be facing the exit door at Loftus Road.

At this moment, Sunderland will only have Neil, Pierre Ekwah and Abdoullah Ba as fit central midfielders with Elliott Embleton and Corry Evans still likely to be on the sidelines when the new season rolls in.

This only exemplifies the need for more depth in central areas, as well as an ideal opportunity to add experience in the form of a player who's likely to leave his club this summer.

What would Johansen bring to Sunderland?

Johansen has the necessary experience that has been proven over seven seasons of Championship football.

Not only that, but he fits into the ethos of what Mowbray is trying to achieve at the Stadium of Light. Johansen's technical qualities would make him a huge asset within the team, with his ability to dictate play and retain possession in key areas.

Not only that, but his experience and guidance would be a huge benefit to Dan Neil who is of a similar style of player to Johansen, albeit more defensively minded.

Despite his lack of football due to injuries and selection last season, Johansen still managed eight goal contributions in 29 league games last season which shows there's still plenty of quality in his legs.