Highlights Mowbray should bring in Diallo to the Blues to replicate their successful partnership at the Black Cats.

Diallo's goal-scoring ability in the Championship could greatly benefit a struggling Blues team.

A loan deal for Diallo would benefit both parties, giving him more playing time and helping Mowbray establish his playing style at Birmingham.

Following his appointment as Birmingham City manager, former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray will want to use the current transfer window to help mould the Blues into his playing style.

A key feature which enabled the positive attacking brand of football Mowbray established at the Black Cats was his use of exciting young talent who he helped develop, and key members of his Mackems team included starlets such as Manchester United's Amad Diallo who was on loan at the club during the 2022/23 season.

Mowbray has inherited a Blues team who, thanks to the disastrous form under his predecessor Wayne Rooney, sit 20th in the Championship table, and are looking nervously over their shoulders as they are just six points clear of the relegation zone, so there is all the more reason for the new boss to bring in his own players to help steer the Blues away from trouble.

Mowbray should look to bring Diallo to the Blues

The pair worked well together at the Black Cats, as Mowbray helped to develop the youngster who re-payed his manager's faith and scored 13 goals and created three assists from 27 starts and 37 Championship appearances in total during the 2022/23 Championship campaign, which saw the Mackems reach the play-off spots.

These stats show that Diallo is a dangerous talent in the second-tier, and if he joins the Blues on loan, then there is nothing to stop the Ivorian producing the same kind of form he previously showed under Mowbray, who should be eager to manage the 21-year-old once more.

In other circumstances, it may be fair to say that Diallo would not be overly keen on the idea of departing parent club United on loan to a Championship side trying to keep their heads above water, but given that Mowbray is a manager the starlet has previously thrived under, he may want to re-unite with his former boss.

Furthermore, the Blues are somewhat lacking in the goal-scoring department, having scored just 30 goals from 26 league games, while Stoke City and Millwall are the only sides in the division who are above the Blues, having scored fewer goals.

A loan deal for Diallo would make sense for all parties involved

After returning in December from a lengthy injury picked up in pre-season, Diallo will now be hoping for plenty of game-time for Erik Ten Hag's Red Devils, especially after showing some promise in a 36-minute cameo in a recent away trip to Nottingham Forest.

After that performance, the Ivorian will have hoped to have been involved in Monday night's FA Cup third round tie at Wigan Athletic, but he was denied that opportunity through illness so it will be interesting to see if the ace is involved in United's game against Tottenham on Sunday.

The only certainty for Diallo regarding playing time though, is that if he joined the Blues, you'd feel Mowbray would select him game in, game out which could see him become a talisman at St Andrew's.

Mowbray should use his connection with Diallo to help embed his style of play at his new club, and to spearhead the Blues away from the relegation zone and into a more comfortable mid-table spot.