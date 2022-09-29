Tony Mowbray shares update on Sunderland duo as Preston North End clash looms

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that Jewison Bennette is set to return to training ahead of the club’s clash with Preston North End.

The winger linked up with Costa Rica during the international break and scored twice for his country in their friendly with South Korea before being left on the substitutes bench for their meeting with Uzbekistan.

Mowbray has also confirmed that Abdoullah Ba is set to be assessed after picking up an issue whilst representing France’s Under-20 side.

The midfielder sustained a dead leg and thus is currently a doubt for Saturday’s match.

Sunderland will be keen to build upon their positive start to the season by securing victory at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Currently fifth in the Championship, the Black Cats have managed to accumulate seven points in this division since handing over the reins to Mowbray.

Ahead of the club’s showdown with Preston, Mowbray has shared an update on Bennette and Ba.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Chronicle Live) about this duo, Mowbray said: “It depends on Jewi really, as to where he is at.

“He’s been in South Korea and the lines of communication haven’t been great.

“I don’t think he will be training today, but he will definitely be in training tomorrow.

“As for Abdoullah Ba, he picked up a bit of a dead leg but he is going to train and we will see how he is.”

The Verdict

With Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart both set to miss this fixture, Sunderland will be hoping that Bennette will be fit enough to start against Preston.

The 18-year-old will be brimming with confidence heading into the club’s upcoming fixtures after scoring for the Black Cats in their recent showdown with Watford.

As for Ba, he will be keen to establish himself as an important member of Sunderland’s squad between now and the start of the World Cup.

Having made his senior debut for the club against Watford, it will be interesting to see whether the midfielder will be able to quickly adapt to life in the Championship.

