Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that the club are scouting targets across the globe as they look to strengthen the squad in the summer.

Sunderland set for busy summer transfer window

The Black Cats have a lot to play for over the coming weeks, as they’re still just about in the hunt for a play-off finish, with Mowbray’s men currently four points away from sixth placed Blackburn, with five games to go. So, there will be a hope that they can seal a return to the Premier League this season.

Not knowing what division the side will be playing in can be problematic for the recruitment team, who are no doubt drawing up two lists of potential targets.

And, it appears work has started on that front, as reporter James Copley gave an update having spoken to Mowbray ahead of the weekend game against Birmingham.

“Tony Mowbray says head of recruitment Stuart Harvey is on a "different continent" scouting players, talking to agents and pricing up deals.”

The Wearside outfit have been scouring different countries to strengthen their squad, with Timur Tutierov having joined the U18 side this week from Ukrainian side Kolos.

Sunderland are likely to be in the market for several attacking options this summer, as they look to replace the likes of Amad Diallo and Joe Gelhardt, who are only at the club on loan at the moment.

Exciting times ahead for Sunderland

It’s a good time to be a Sunderland fan, as the club have continued to progress under the guidance of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, and one area they have particularly excelled is with recruitment. There seems to be a clear strategy in place, as they target younger, hungrier players to add to the squad.

So, you’d expect them to follow that model as they look overseas, and there are many examples of bargains from abroad, and Sunderland fans will hope that the club can bring a few in themselves ahead of next season.

For now, the only focus is on trying to get into the play-off places, but, even if Sunderland fall short in their promotion push, the support will recognise that they are heading in the right direction moving forward. Plus, in Mowbray they have a good manager who encourages an attractive style of play, and is proven when it comes to developing youngsters.