Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has suggested he will make late calls on Luke O’Nien and Amad Diallo ahead of the weekend game against Luton Town.

The Black Cats have had bad luck on the injury front this season, with a host of key men having missed parts of the season, and it’s particularly bad at the moment. As a result, the team have suffered, with defeat against Sheffield United in the week meaning they have lost four in five.

That has seen Sunderland drop down the table, and they trail the play-offs by eight points, so they really need to beat the Hatters, who are fourth, if they are to keep their very faint promotion hopes alive.

So, Mowbray will have wanted good news going into the game, but he could only provide a mixed update on the versatile O’Nien and creative Diallo when speaking to Chronicle Live.

“I don't know, it's a bit early. I think it was just a kick and a clash, and yet it is a bit concerning because Luke O'Nien isn't somebody who would be hobbling about or staying down from an injury, so we'll see over the next day or two.

“I hope he'll (Diallo) be back on the weekend. Expect - I'm not sure. In my mind he'll need to train Thursday and Friday if he's going to be available to start. If he misses Thursday and trains Friday he might be available on the bench. I'll have to talk to him and see how he feels. Again, I'm not here making excuses. It feels like there are some pretty important players unavailable, and we're trying to make a fist of it.”

The Sunderland injury situation is a ridiculous one at the moment and Mowbray will be wondering what he’s done to get such bad luck over the past few months in particular.

It seems as though there’s one problem after another and if O’Nien is out it will be a real setback because he is capable of playing a few positions, so to have someone like that when the squad is depleted is a real boost.

Of course, Diallo would also be sorely missed. He is a class act and a major creative spark for Sunderland, so you can be sure they will be pushing to get him involved in this must-win game, especially as an international break follows.

