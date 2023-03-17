Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has revealed that Luke O'Nien will be okay to feature for the club in their clash with Luton Town tomorrow.

O'Nien was withdrawn during the closing stages of the Black Cats' defeat to Sheffield United earlier this week after picking up a knock following a challenge from Ollie Norwood.

After getting back to his feet, the 28-year-old limped off the pitch with Mowbray opting to bring on Pierre Ekwah as his replacement.

With Aji Alese recently suffering a season-ending injury, O'Nien has been deployed in the left-back position for the club's last two league fixtures.

Having failed to back up their victory over Norwich City in their midweek meeting with United, Sunderland will need to step up their performances levels on Saturday when they take on the Hatters as their opponents are flying under the guidance of Rob Edwards.

Luton are now only seven points adrift of the Blades, who occupy second-place in the Championship standings, and have won four of their last five league games.

Ahead of this weekend's game, Mowbray has shared an update on O'Nien.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by the Sunderland Echo) about O'Nien, Mowbray said: "Luke O’Nien should be alright.

"A few didn’t train today and we will see tomorrow if they will be available, a few coming back."

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Sunderland as their supporters would have been fearing the worst after seeing O'Nien limp off in the club's clash with the Blades.

With the former Wycombe Wanderers set to feature tomorrow, it will be interesting to see what role he will play in this particular fixture.

As well as featuring as a left-back in the club's recent fixtures, O'Nien has also lined up as a centre-back and as a central midfielder this season.

With Sunderland sustaining injuries in all of these positions this season, O'Nien's versatility has proved to be a real asset for the club.

While it would take a mammoth effort for the Black Cats to achieve a top-six finish later this year given that they are now eight points adrift of the play-offs, there is no reason why they cannot end the campaign on a high by producing a number of impressive displays in their remaining fixtures.

By securing a victory over Luton this weekend, Sunderland could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the Championship following the international break.