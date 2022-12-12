Tony Mowbray shares encouraging update on Sunderland man ahead of West Brom showdown

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that Dan Ballard is expected to step up his road to recovery this evening by featuring for the club’s Under-21 side in their clash with Reading in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

Ballard has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since sustaining a foot injury during the club’s 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers in August.

In the absence of the centre-back, Sunderland have managed to produce a number of encouraging performances in the Championship with Mowbray at the helm.

The Black Cats will be brimming with confidence heading into tonight’s showdown with West Bromwich Albion following their impressive 3-0 victory over Millwall earlier this month.

Having opted to utilise Danny Batth and Luke O’Nien at centre-back in this fixture, it will be interesting to see whether Mowbray decides to make any defensive alterations at the Stadium of Light this evening.

Ahead of this game, the Sunderland boss has issued an update on Ballard.

Speaking to Sunderland’s official website, Mowbray said: “Dan Ballard has been in full training in the last couple of days.

“We’re looking to give him some game time at Reading away for the Under-21’s.

“Then that is him just about up and running as well if he gets some game time.

“He looks really powerful and strong in training as I expected.

“We’re nearly getting there where everybody is going to be available.”

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Sunderland players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Did former Sunderland man Jack Rodwell ever score a goal for the club? Yes No

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Sunderland as Ballard is set to move one step closer to being available for selection for the senior side.

Providing that he emerges unscathed from the club’s Under-21 clash with the Royals, there is a possibility that he could be included in the match-day squad for Sunderland’s meeting with Hull City on December 17th.

Whereas Ballard has been limited to three Championship appearances since sealing a permanent move to the Stadium of Light earlier this year, he will be confident in his ability to make a positive impact in this division as he impressed at this level during a loan spell at Millwall last season.

In the 31 league games that he participated in for the Lions, Ballard made 1.9 tackles, 1.6 interceptions and 3.4 clearances per fixture as he recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.93.