Tony Mowbray shares concerning injury update on Sunderland duo

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed Elliot Embleton was forced to go to hospital after he was stretchered off in the draw at Hull, whilst the club will assess Danny Batth who suffered a calf problem.

The Black Cats picked up a point from an eventful game against the Tigers, with the main talking point the harsh red card that Embleton received in the second half.

The midfielder was hurt in the incident, with Mowbray providing an update on the player when speaking to the Sunderland Echo, along with centre-back Batth, who went off inside the first 15 minutes.

“Elliot has gone in an ambulance to hospital, he’s in a lot of discomfort. I don’t want to comment on what we think it is but our club doctor is here and he thought it was serious enough to go to hospital. He’s in a lot of pain and hopefully he will be looked after well – at this stage it looks like a bad injury.

“Danny felt his calf, we’re not sure if it’s a tear or not yet. He pushed off and felt a really sharp pain. We’ll have to wait and see what the diagnosis is.”

The verdict

We know the issues that Sunderland have had bad luck with injuries over the past few months so this is not what they needed.

Firstly, you have to say the red card did seem unfortunate but the only thing that Mowbray will be bothered about is finding out how long Embleton will be absent for.

It’s a similar story with Batth, and it sums it up that he has suffered an injury just as Dan Ballard returned, meaning they still won’t be able to play together at the back.

