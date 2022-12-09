Tony Mowbray sets out Sunderland’s transfer plans for January

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that the club will be more pragmatic in their approach to the January transfer window, focussing more on ‘specific targets’.

Mowbray has held conversations with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey in recent weeks as they start planning the club’s approach to next month’s window, as well as the summer.

Following those conversations, Mowbray doesn’t expect the club to ‘blitz’ the January transfer window and will instead take a more pragmatic approach with specific targets being the priority.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Mowbray provided insight on the approach, saying: “We’re trying to make sure that we see, not just the next window, but the next few windows.

“It’s about where people’s contract situations are, whether they are going to get resolved, whether we are going to offer some people contracts, whether we are not, whether they are going to run out so we need to fill this position or that position.

“We’ve talked about some names and some players but you never know until you make the calls, really.”

Mowbray went onto suggest he’s not worried about the depth of the squad, with players returning from injury allaying fears from earlier in the season the team might need several additions to make it competitive for the full duration of the season.

“The squad is actually beefing up a little bit at the moment with the injuries coming back.

“So I don’t see January as being one of those where we are going to go out and blitz it and bring another four or five players because it would give us more problems by doing that.”

Sunderland have been pragmatic in their approach to the last two windows which suggests the planning and groundwork from the hierarchy is working. They’ve remained competitive in the Championship despite an injury crisis and the credit for that must go to the recruitment team as well as Mowbray.

The Verdict

Sunderland are in a good position.

They have a young squad with several very experienced players suggesting the best is yet to come from this team. As Mowbray eludes to, they may only bring players in depending on outgoings which is much more pragmatic considering the hole the Black Cats have dug for themselves in years gone by.

With the development of the team, the positive style of play and good coaching coupled with the club coming back to their best after their League One stint, they will be an attractive prospect for many players which will no doubt work in their favour.