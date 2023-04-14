Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has revealed that his side will be looking to get as close as possible to winning all five of their remaining games as they eye a late push for a top-six finish in the Championship.

The Black Cats managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City earlier this week which allowed them to close the gap between them and the play-off places to four points.

Set to make their return to action tomorrow at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland will fancy their chances of causing issues for Birmingham City in this particular fixture.

Following their meeting with the Blues, Mowbray's side are set to host Huddersfield Town before heading to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion.

Sunderland will end the regular campaign with games against Watford and Preston North End.

The club's meeting with the Lilywhites could prove to be decisive as Ryan Lowe's side are currently level on points with Millwall and Blackburn Rovers who occupy fifth, and sixth-place in the standings.

What target has Tony Mowbray set for Sunderland?

Ahead of Saturday's clash with Birmingham, Mowbray has set out an ambitious target for his Sunderland side.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Mowbray said: "We’ve got five games to go, and if we can win these next two home games, then we’ll have three games to go and we’ll be right in touch.

"We should rightly be excited.

"What you do know, with so few games left, is that if you lose a game, it can put you out of contention if you’re the team chasing.

"We have to be really focused and concentrate on Saturday, and hope that we can make it exciting for Tuesday night.

"Then, if we can win on Tuesday too, that’ll make it really exciting for the following weekend, and then every game is genuinely a cup final because you’re going to have to get three points.

"If you don’t, you’ll drop away.

"Really, the target has to be for us to get as close as we possibly can to winning five football matches.

"That’s what it might take, and let’s be honest, that’s pretty unlikely because we haven’t done it all season, so why would we do it now?

"But let’s enjoy the challenge, starting with Birmingham on Saturday.

"Let’s get three points, and see where that takes us."

Will Sunderland be able to make further inroads in terms of the race for a top-six finish?

Sunderland certainly possess the ability to cause issues for all of their remaining opponents, and thus it would not be at all surprising if they edge closer to the play-off places.

However, with there being no margin for error in the club's quest for a top-six finish, the Black Cats will need to maintain their composure over the course of the upcoming clashes.

Providing that Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo are firing on all cylinders this weekend, Sunderland could go on to secure a victory in their meeting with Birmingham.

Clarke has provided 16 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season while Diallo has managed to find the back of the net on 11 occasions at this level in a Sunderland shirt.