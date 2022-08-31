Tony Mowbray set to reunite with familiar face at Sunderland

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray could be set for a reunion with Mark Venus, according to Alan Nixon via his Patreon account.

The two have worked together on several occasions and with the manager now in the top job at the Stadium of Light, it looks like he could be about to bring the coach back with him to his new job.

The Black Cats have had to hurriedly make a new appointment in their main role at the club, with previous boss Alex Neil surprising many by making the jump over to Stoke. The former Norwich boss impressed at the Stadium of Light and dragged the side back to the Championship but has now departed for the Potters.

25 questions about Sunderland’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 Who did Sunderland play in the game that relegated them from the Premier League in the 2016-17 season? Middlesbrough Swansea City Bournemouth Arsenal

It has left Sunderland needing to find a new head coach with only a few days of the transfer window left and they have now settled on former Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray. The manager has plenty of experience in the second tier and only at the end of the last campaign led Rovers towards the play-offs, only for the side to narrowly miss out.

Now, he will be trying to drag Sunderland up the table too and to help him achieve that feat, he is now set to add Mark Venus to his backroom team. The two worked together at Ewood Park and had plenty of success there and the pair will be hoping they can achieve similar at the Stadium of Light.

If they can do so, then they will be hailed as heroes at the club.

The Verdict

Tony Mowbray bringing in his own staff to Sunderland now he is their new head coach is not a bad thing by any means.

The former Blackburn boss knows what he needs at the side to try and be a success with them and has done so in the past with Rovers. They very nearly broke into the top six and it shows that when the two of them are together, they can certainly achieve plenty in this league.

To have a trusted face alongside him at the Stadium of Light then can only aid him in his job. Even though plenty would likely not want to have seen Alex Neil depart the club and head to Stoke, they now have to get behind Mowbray and trust in him to do a good job there.

With the Sunderland head coach now adding members to his backroom staff, he is creating the kind of environment he wants at the club and that can hopefully bring them some success this season.