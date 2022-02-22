Tony Mowbray set for talks over his Blackburn Rovers future

Blackburn Rovers chief executive Steve Waggott has told the Lancashire Telegraph that talks between Tony Mowbray and the Venkys have been scheduled for this summer.

The manager has now been in charge of the Sky Bet Championship club for five years and is best known for having helped them back out of League One and into the second tier – where they are now established and looking to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Mowbray is due to see his current contract with the club expire this summer, however he has previously stated that he is relaxed about the situation as he focuses on trying to get Blackburn back to the top flight.

Now Waggott has revealed that the boss is set to meet the owners after the season is concluded in order to thrash out his future at Ewood Park:

“We haven’t been able to get to India for two years because of Covid but we’ll be going pretty soon after the end of the season, at an appropriate time, and there will be discussions about a whole raft of things to do with the future direction of the club.”

All parties involved in the talks are said to be relaxed about the situation and it would appear that Mowbray is very much still seen as the man to take the club forwards.

However his future could well be determined by how Rovers finish the campaign.

The Verdict

It would be a huge shock if Mowbray was to leave Blackburn as he has done a brilliant job this season against all the odds.

The way he has developed players and taken their careers to the next level is testament to the hard work and drive that he has instilled within the club.

He is someone who is deep rooted in the heart of it and it would be a massive blow if he was to leave in the summer.

Therefore many people will expect a new contract to be a formality, especially if he gets his side to the Premier League this season.