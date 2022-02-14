Tony Mowbray sends warning to his Blackburn team ahead of West Brom clash

Tony Mowbray is aware of the quality West Brom have in the final third as he prepares to take his Blackburn side to The Hawthorns.

🗣️ TM: "I've felt that in the Forest game recently, the two strikers, you could feel their potency. I thought we were on top in the game, and yet every time the ball got transitioned to their strikers you could feel their threat. I think West Brom have players like that." — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 13, 2022

Rovers make the trip to the West Midlands having lost three of their last five games, but they remain in third place after the weekend games. However, Mowbray will want a response from his side after they were beat 2-0 by Nottingham Forest last time out.

And, speaking to the club’s media ahead of the trip to Albion, the former Baggies chief explained how Blackburn will be coming up against a side who, like Forest, can cause them problems up top.

“I’ve felt that in the Forest game recently, the two strikers, you could feel their potency. I thought we were on top in the game, and yet every time the ball got transitioned to their strikers you could feel their threat. I think West Brom have players like that.”

This will be Steve Bruce’s first home fixture in charge of Albion, with the new boss having lost his first game at Sheffield United in the week.

The verdict

This is obviously going to be a huge test for Rovers as West Brom have a very good squad that many feel are underachieving, which is why Valerien Ismael was sacked.

Mowbray’s side will need to play well to get a result and, as he mentions, they will have to defend well because there is a lot of quality in the Albion attack that will cause problems.

But, Blackburn have shown over the course of the season that they are a good side and the squad will be desperate to get back to winning ways after a tough recent spell.

