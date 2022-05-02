Tony Mowbray sends transfer warning to Blackburn Rovers board

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has warned his side’s hierarchy that they will need to act quickly this summer if they want to have a successful transfer window, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph.

These comments came after the 58-year-old confirmed he would be leaving Ewood Park at the end of the campaign, leaving the Rovers’ board with a considerable amount of work to do between now and next season to be fully ready for the 2021/22 campaign.

Gareth Ainsworth and Daniel Farke have both been linked with a move to Lancashire in the past couple of days with the former being placed on the second-tier side’s shortlist ahead of a potential approach to Wycombe Wanderers.

Quiz: Which club did Blackburn Rovers sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Alan Shearer? Newcastle United West Ham Southampton Manchester United

Mowbray’s successor could face losing a few of their most prized assets with the likes of Darragh Lenihan, Joe Rothwell and Ryan Nyambe all set to depart the second-tier outfit at the end of the campaign for nothing with their contracts expiring in just a couple of months.

Star man Ben Brereton Diaz has also been heavily linked with a move away this season after becoming their main talisman and with just 12 months left on his deal, the club could be forced to cash in on the Chilean.

With these factors potentially making his successor’s life difficult, Rovers’ current boss urged the club to move quickly and decisively to replace those who will leave.

He said: “They have to get it right, because it’s a short summer, and they have a few positions to fill pretty quickly.

“Whether that starts next season, or tomorrow, I’m not sure.

“There’s things behind the scenes that need improving, in my opinion, at this club.”

The Verdict:

A number of players could be on their way out of the club and they need to be careful not to fall down the table like Barnsley have – because you could easily see Rovers following the same path as the Tykes if they get it horribly wrong this summer.

Rothwell is to Blackburn what Alex Mowatt was to the Tykes last season as a regular goal contributor this term and losing his creativity in the middle of the park could have a much bigger impact than many people think.

To lose captain Lenihan would also be a blow considering how inexperienced the first-team squad is with plenty of youngsters enjoying their first full season of football at Ewood Park this term, so getting him tied down to fresh terms has to be a priority.

The recruitment has to be spot on as well, so they need to recruit a manager who gives them the very best chance of being successful and this is where someone like Ainsworth could come in.

Wycombe’s boss has plenty of EFL experience under his belt and would be extremely passionate about taking on his own project in his home county of Lancashire, so he could be the man needed to steer the ship and provide stability at this stage.