Tony Mowbray sends transfer warning over Blackburn Rovers’ players

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told the Lancashire Telegraph that he is pleased with the application of the club’s out of contract players but at the same time is remaining wary that the situation could change.

The likes of Ryan Nyambe, Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell remain as key players in the current squad but are all individuals who are yet to have committed to signing new contracts with the Lancashire side.

There has been no progress as of yet with regards to tying the trio to new deals at Ewood Park and as a result there is of course a possibility that there could be some exits during the January transfer window.

However Mowbray has been quick to stress that he has been happy with the attitude of said players, before he also sent the following warning about what could lie ahead:

“I think that’s important, it’s a very fluid situation, the clock ticks, it’s going to be really interesting as to what January brings. It’s there in front of us.

“Let’s see whether the phone rings, whether the players who are out of contract and the team continues to do well whether it will change any thought patterns.”

The Blackburn manager also went on to state that the club would make their decisions over the futures of their out of contract players in February if no breakthroughs have been made by that point.

There is also plenty of speculation over the future of Ben Brereton Diaz, with the likes of Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion having been linked with the forward.

The Verdict

It will certainly be intriguing to see which players are committed to the cause and which ones may be looking elsewhere for a new challenge.

Rovers are certainly in a great position on the pitch right now and would really benefit from keeping the current squad together that they have.

However as long as the team are performing well, there will always be interest from other clubs and that is something that Mowbray is clearly wary of.

In short, keeping hold of their key players will be Rovers’ biggest objective when the January window opens in the near future.