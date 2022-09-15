Tony Mowbray sends Sunderland message after emphatic win at Reading

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray heaped praise on his side as they recorded an impressive 3-0 victory against Reading last night.

The Royals had been excellent on their own turf but the Black Cats were superb, with Patrick Roberts scoring twice before Jack Clarke rounded off a magnificent team move to seal the points and an emphatic win.

And, speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray was delighted with how his side performed, as he also praised the fans who made the long journey south to help the side to victory.

“I think we controlled the game with the ball. The team played well, I’ve talked a lot about Patrick Roberts this week and players having to step up for us. He did just that, he grasped the nettle for us. The third goal, I haven’t seen it back yet but wow… what a goal.

“It was a good performance from us, we believed despite their excellent home record that we could win tonight if we did the basics well. It was good to score three goals in front of our fans, it’s amazing to see how many travelled so far on a Wednesday night.”

The verdict

This was a great night for Sunderland fans, with the side playing some stylish football and that third goal was brilliant.

So, there were plenty of positives for Mowbray and he will be particularly pleased with how they responded to losing Ellis Simms through injury in the first half.

Now, it’s about building on that showing when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road this weekend in what will be another tough encounter for Sunderland.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.