Tony Mowbray sends clear managerial message to Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has explained what Rovers must get right in their manager search with the former Middlesbrough, Celtic and West Brom boss expected to leave this summer once his contract expires.

Mowbray will be departing Ewood Park after five seasons at the helm and is most certainly leaving the club in a better position than when he joined.

With the club dropping into League One just months after his arrival following a slow decline, Mowbray got the club promoted at the first time of asking, and has since turned Rovers into a side able to compete in at the top end of the Championship.

However with contract talks yet to take place, it seems Mowbray will be on his way out at the club.

This hasn’t stopped him from talking about the club and what the hierarchy need to do if they are to maintain their positive projection.

Speaking to Lancashire Live, he said: “The club has good football players. They have to get the right appointment that can create an identity, that can have empathy with young players.

“He has to connect with them. Football is a business and it’s all about human beings.”

Mowbray will be hoping to depart Blackburn on a high in their final game of the season against Birmingham next Saturday.

The Verdict

Mowbray is right with what he’s saying. He’s leaving the club in a better place than when he found it with a host of talented players.

There will certainly be some departures, but the foundations Mowbray has created are solid enough to build upon to have another successful season next year.

The appointment has to be right, but given the current ownerships track record in the past, it may well not be, so this will certainly be a nervous few months for those around Ewood Park.