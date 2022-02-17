Tony Mowbray rules Blackburn player out for Millwall clash but eyes imminent return

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said that Deyo Zeefuik is going to be missing this weekend’s Sky Bet Championship game with Millwall but that he could return as early as midweek next week.

Rovers are looking to get back to winning ways after a run of four matches without victory, that has seen them lose ground on Fulham and Bournemouth in the top two in the Championship table.

Indeed, a draw at West Brom earlier this week only extended that run but a clean sheet was at least recorded and that would be a good start on Saturday against a Millwall side that has picked up of late, with them beating QPR 2-0 earlier on in the week.

One player out for Rovers, though, is Zeefuik with Mowbray telling the press and the official Rovers Twitter account:

“He might be in contention for Wednesday but not for this weekend.”

The Verdict

Blackburn take on Sheffield United in the middle of next week in what is another big game for both sides.

First, though, full focus needs to be on Millwall as the Lions will feel they still have play-off aspirations and if they can win against Rovers those will only be boosted further.

Blackburn need a result, then, to try and keep some of the chasing pack at bay and Mowbray will be getting that message into his players.

