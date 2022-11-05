Tony Mowbray reveals why he is relishing Sunderland’s approach to transfers and recruitment

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed he is relishing the current transfer and recruitment setup at the Championship club as it involves less contact with player’s agents.

Mowbray was appointed as the Black Cats new head coach earlier this season after Alex Neil moved to Stoke City.

The 58-year-old has served as a manager at previous clubs but with director of football Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey at the Stadium of Light, his current role involves less responsibility when it comes to transfers and contract negotiations.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Mowbray revealed that while he will make his thoughts known when it comes to recruitment, he is relishing the current situation at Sunderland as it means he has less contact with agents.

He explained: “I knew what I was coming into. I’m the head coach – it’s the first time I’ve ever been head coach, I think.

“I remember leaving West Brom in 2009 and I’d left something in my office, I went back the next day to pick it up and the word ‘manager’ had been burned off my car parking space and the words ‘head coach’ were getting painted on. I was thinking ‘head coach? What’s this?’

“I love footballers, I love working with them, trying to get inside their heads and helping them work at their game and see how far they can get in their careers. It’s great for me when I get all these calls from agents. My phone never stops ringing, agents saying ‘transfer window is coming Tony, what do you want? What do you need?’

“There are a million agents out there and they’ve all got the best players for you. I just pass them Stuart Harvey’s number now, I don’t even need to talk to them! It’s great.

“They try to develop relationships with you and become your pal but you know they’re not your pal, they are just hoping they can do a deal that’s going to be beneficial to them. I pass them to Stuart and then somewhere along the line, Stuart will have a list of £1m players, £500,000 players, £100,000 players, and free transfers, and we’ll look at where we think the best value is for the football club.

“If I can give advice and thoughts of what we need and what will improve us, I do that in the meetings.”

As Mowbray was appointed in late August, January will be his first full transfer window as Sunderland boss.

It could well be an important one as the Championship is wide open this season and the Black Cats harbour hopes of a promotion push.

The Verdict

With an experienced coach like Mowbray, it’s sometimes easy to assume that he would prefer the added control that being a manager offers but it seems he’s relishing the current setup at Sunderland.

It does allow him more time to focus on his squad and their fixtures, which can surely only be a good thing.

On top of that, Sunderland’s transfer business in the summer was hugely impressive and bodes well moving forward.

January will be an interesting window, though, as Mowbray will no doubt be keen to shape his squad.